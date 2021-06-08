Zacks: Analysts Expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.36 Million

Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to post sales of $105.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.62 million and the highest is $109.10 million. Dime Community Bancshares reported sales of $42.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 146.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year sales of $384.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.81 million to $397.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $416.66 million, with estimates ranging from $408.01 million to $425.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.18. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $35.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.