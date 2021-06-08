Zacks: Analysts Expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Heat Biologics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 1,055.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTBX. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $205,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,206.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Heat Biologics by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 28,090 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,888,000. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTBX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. 295,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,146. Heat Biologics has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.68.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

