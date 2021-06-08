Zacks: Analysts Expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.54. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,308 shares of company stock valued at $176,212. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,900,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,843 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 337,230 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at $7,589,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.