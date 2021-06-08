Zacks: Analysts Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post sales of $59.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.55 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 541.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $170.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.50 million to $174.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $193.76 million, with estimates ranging from $151.40 million to $253.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 416,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 219,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

