Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.12). ADMA Biologics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 155.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

