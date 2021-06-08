Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.02 Million

Analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to announce sales of $47.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.80 million and the lowest is $46.24 million. Camden National posted sales of $46.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $186.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.13 million to $190.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $184.81 million, with estimates ranging from $176.92 million to $192.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Camden National has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48. The company has a market cap of $725.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Camden National by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after acquiring an additional 94,038 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at $3,116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Camden National by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 49,942 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

