Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.34 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will report $213.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.18 million and the lowest is $201.50 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $154.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $882.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $899.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $932.00 million, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $976.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,936,000 after acquiring an additional 993,070 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,155,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,554,000 after acquiring an additional 418,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,014,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,284,000 after acquiring an additional 641,830 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,908,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,321,000 after acquiring an additional 575,212 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CDE opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.