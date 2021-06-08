Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Post $0.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. First Community reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.79%.

FCCO stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $150.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.26. First Community has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Community by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Community by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Community by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Community by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Community during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.