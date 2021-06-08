Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $706.96 Million

Analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report sales of $706.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $759.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $672.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $462.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $89.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.48. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In related news, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $5,836,932.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at $10,677,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 746.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 64,163 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $902,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 474,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after buying an additional 25,895 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

