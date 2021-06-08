Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). Liquidia reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

LQDA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.76. 408,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,015. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $12.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 198,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $500,000.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,706 shares in the company, valued at $281,499.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidia by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 692,818 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

