Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Prologis reported sales of $944.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.41. The company has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $123.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.