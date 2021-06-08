Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $578.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report sales of $578.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $490.93 million to $675.08 million. Range Resources posted sales of $376.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RRC shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities set a $6.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

RRC stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.68.

In other Range Resources news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,446,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,799,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after buying an additional 22,046 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

