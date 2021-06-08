Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tupperware Brands.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In related news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,023.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tim Minges acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at $365,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 58,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,080. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 395,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,384 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,640,000 after purchasing an additional 226,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TUP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,440. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.