Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to post $5.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.72 billion and the lowest is $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $22.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.89 billion to $23.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

