Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.33 Million

Equities analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) will announce sales of $342.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $343.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340.76 million. U.S. Concrete posted sales of $322.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USCR shares. Truist boosted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. U.S. Concrete has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,099 shares of company stock valued at $398,494 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 65.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 55,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth approximately $689,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

