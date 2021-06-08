Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $372.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to announce $372.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $375.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $367.97 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $406.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,034,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 140,696 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 69,874 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,882,000.

MDRX stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.31.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

