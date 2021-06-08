Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Alteryx posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,350%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,071. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.73. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -101.79 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $185.75.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $641,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,648. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Alteryx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Alteryx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Alteryx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

