Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.56. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Get Leslie's alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LESL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 74.40.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. In the last quarter, insiders sold 736,060 shares of company stock valued at $21,136,651.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 180,358 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Leslie’s by 448.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 181,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.