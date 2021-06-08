Zacks: Brokerages Expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $823.37 Million

Analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will post $823.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $832.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $810.00 million. OneMain posted sales of $806.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMF. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47. OneMain has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

