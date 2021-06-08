Zeepin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $53,773.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $453,779.36 and approximately $53,773.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00065054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00244564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.90 or 0.00226335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.23 or 0.01244185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,486.90 or 0.99857179 BTC.

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

