Zel Market Capitalization Tops $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.56 or 0.00389388 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.77 or 0.00244636 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00154510 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00013654 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004374 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004278 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

