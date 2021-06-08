Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $29,327.29 and approximately $58.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00025804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.93 or 0.00968779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.27 or 0.09482755 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00049555 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

