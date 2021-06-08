ZEON Tops One Day Volume of $83,765.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. ZEON has a total market cap of $18.33 million and $83,765.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZEON has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00070935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00026148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.13 or 0.00983374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.35 or 0.09486306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050619 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

