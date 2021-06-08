Zero Utility Token Price Reaches $859.29 on Major Exchanges (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for about $859.29 or 0.02689941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $832,439.28 and $3,559.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00070935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00026148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.13 or 0.00983374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.35 or 0.09486306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050619 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

ZUT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

