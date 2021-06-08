ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Hits $0.0008

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $152,205.58 and approximately $39.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00072493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00026766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.38 or 0.00994447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.65 or 0.09627728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00050776 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

