ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22,243.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $22,243.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00063198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00249094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00227250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.02 or 0.01121723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,245.79 or 1.00422139 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,653 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

