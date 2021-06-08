Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

ZBH stock opened at $157.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

