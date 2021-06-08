Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 261.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 81,265 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 137,171 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 163,061 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,847. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.