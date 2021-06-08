ZooKeeper Reaches 1-Day Volume of $166,061.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $166,061.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00063686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00238680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00222029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.53 or 0.01202896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,748.82 or 1.00103857 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 15,390,968 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.