Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.140-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $985 million-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $931.74 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.560-4.610 EPS.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $425.65.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $340.62. 155,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $198.66 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.30.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,864,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $833,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,641 shares of company stock valued at $71,121,680 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

