Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.560-4.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.140-1.150 EPS.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $340.62. 155,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490,788. The firm has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.30. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $198.66 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $425.65.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at $75,864,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,641 shares of company stock worth $71,121,680 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

