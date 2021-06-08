zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €221.86 ($261.01).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZO1 shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

ETR:ZO1 traded down €1.60 ($1.88) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €235.40 ($276.94). 14,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,013. zooplus has a 12-month low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 12-month high of €274.80 ($323.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €247.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 56.15.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

