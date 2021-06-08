Zuflo Coin Trading Down 3.1% This Week (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Zuflo Coin has a market capitalization of $32,666.39 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Zuflo Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00072506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00026948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.35 or 0.00991051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.00 or 0.09631800 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00051068 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin (CRYPTO:ZFL) is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com . The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Zuflo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.