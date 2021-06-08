Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.50 million-84.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.84 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.100–0.060 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,437. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Zuora has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.62.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. Analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $245,352.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,763 shares in the company, valued at $541,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $66,225.60. Insiders sold 81,168 shares of company stock worth $1,294,807 in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

