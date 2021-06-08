Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $304,485.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,655.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $650,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 904,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,057 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 150,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,973,771. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

