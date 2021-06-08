Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,961 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 24,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 901,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,023,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,473.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 397,479 shares of company stock worth $4,118,057. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.