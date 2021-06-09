-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems also reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ballard Power Systems.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%.
Shares of BLDP stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.71 and a beta of 1.53. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $42.28.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,987,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after acquiring an additional 578,540 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after acquiring an additional 565,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 160,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.53% of the company’s stock.
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.
