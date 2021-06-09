$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.23. ATN International posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $124.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.73 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATNI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. ATN International has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.05 million, a P/E ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -188.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

