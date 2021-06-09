-$0.08 EPS Expected for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.05). Athersys posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. Athersys has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of -1.67.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $47,437.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,726.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,107 shares of company stock worth $124,737. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 1,583.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Athersys in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Athersys by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

