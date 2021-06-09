$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.19. Marathon Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,605 shares of company stock worth $2,189,668 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Marathon Oil by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 259,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 197,747 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,373 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $7,269,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRO traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $13.36. 14,505,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,115,258. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

