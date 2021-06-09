$0.14 EPS Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. RadNet reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other RadNet news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,586. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $238,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 435,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,940.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,941. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RadNet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,067,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 40,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 65,111 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in RadNet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 685,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RadNet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RadNet stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.16. 497,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. RadNet has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

