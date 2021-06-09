$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Kimco Realty posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on KIM shares. Truist upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.47.

Kimco Realty stock remained flat at $$22.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,776,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,199. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Kimco Realty by 42.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 137,259 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Kimco Realty by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $3,895,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.