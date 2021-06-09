-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.32). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGTA shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 34,038 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGTA traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.39. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

