$0.39 EPS Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. Cirrus Logic reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million.

CRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $103.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

