$0.39 EPS Expected for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. MGIC Investment reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

MTG traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.64. 1,981,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,021. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.45. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,319,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 171,381 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1,285.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000,000 after purchasing an additional 603,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

