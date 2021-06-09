-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.57). AVROBIO posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVROBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of AVROBIO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. 11,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $395.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.37. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AVROBIO by 112.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

