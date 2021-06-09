$0.75 EPS Expected for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.74. Cadence Design Systems posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,730,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,214 shares of company stock worth $36,654,066. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $125.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.57. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

