-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to report ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($3.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33).

TSHA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Sean P. Nolan bought 1,170 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning bought 12,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after buying an additional 31,429 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 319,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,387,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $902.05 million and a PE ratio of -7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.