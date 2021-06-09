$0.96 EPS Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.02. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $118,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,170,000 after buying an additional 893,763 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,957,000 after buying an additional 447,419 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.56. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
