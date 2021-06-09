0Chain (ZCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $32.64 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $32.64 million and approximately $298,807.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 161.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00094073 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

